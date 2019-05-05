Socially Responsible Investing Sounds Appealing, but Does it Actually Work?

Why that is the case is complicated by several factors, though most of them have to do with an age-old problem: It’s easier to talk the talk than to walk the walk. “The enthusiasm and the intent are fantastic,” says Erika Karp, founder and chief executive officer of Cornerstone Capital Group, which has $1.8 billion staked in sustainable funds. “The execution is not.”

Part of the confusion lies in the difficulty in knowing just how much backing these strategies have. In a report last year, the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment said there was now more than $11 trillion invested in sustainable and responsible investments. Karp calls that way overblown: “Some methodologies would include funds that screen out tobacco, which is not a methodology I agree with,” she says. In other words, excluding so-called sin stocks isn’t meaningful to a strategy that aims to bring a whole new set of tools to investing.

Instead of the trillions some groups float, Karp estimates the assets for sustainable funds are in the billions but growing. While that may seem like a lot, it’s small by any investment measure.

And even mutual fund giants such as Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which is ranked in the top 40 mutual fund companies by assets, have struggled to turn passion into assets to manage. Dan Beckman, head of U.S. product at the firm, oversees one sustainable bond fund and three exchange-traded funds, or ETFs that focus on equities. After four years, the bond fund has just $48 million in assets—having been seeded with $20 million from the firm—and three ETFs that have some $4 million to $5 million in them after about three years. By comparison, the company manages nearly $500 billion in assets, putting sustainable strategies for retail investors at one-tenth of one percent of its assets.

“We hoped that all of these strategies would have been further along in their asset gathering phase,” Beckman says. “We’ve had no lack of interest in the U.S. social bond fund, but the assets haven’t followed.” Beckman partly attributes the sluggishness to lagging interest in bond funds and regulatory hurdles that delayed getting the funds approved. But he also says it’s a chicken-or-the-egg scenario: Large investors have expressed interest, yet they don’t want their investment to constitute too large a portion of a fund. “There’s more looking than buying,” he says.