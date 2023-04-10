Donald Glover Wore MSCHF’s Insane Backwards Shoes to a Nets Game, Because of Course

Donald Glover has a knack for getting people talking—and now, he has the footwear to match. Just a few months after MSCHF’s Big Red Boot broke the internet with their goofy, cartoonish style, which didn’t stop Fashion Week models and attendees alike from wearing them, MSCHF has released a new set of shoes designed to mess with your head: the BWD shoe, a slip-on sneaker designed to look like you’re wearing it backward. Confused? Allow Donald Glover to show you the way with how he styled the shoes for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game on April 7.

Glover, no stranger to bold style statements, watched the game courtside on Friday while wearing the brand’s wild new white leather, orange suede, and black-speckled midsole shoes, which—despite not being officially out until April 11—are currently selling on StockX for upwards of $682. The Swarm creator let his shoes do most of the talking, pairing them with a white t-shirt with a QR code on it, blue jeans, and a cap. When the shoes officially come out tomorrow, they’re expected to retail on MSCHF for $135.

When MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boot came out, it was worn by a long list of celebrities including Ciara, Lil Nas X, Iggy Azalea, Diplo, and Janelle Monaé. The brand released a statement when the boots, which retailed for $350, first came out: “Big Red Boots are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots. If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!”

MSCHF has previously made headline news with projects like their “Satan Shoes” collab with Lil Nas X, for which the brand put employees’ blood and ink into pairs of Nike Air Max 97 sneakers and sold them for $1,018 each, promptly triggering a lawsuit from Nike over the unauthorized use of their design. Clearly, MSCHF’s designs are talking points as much as they are style statements, made to push the limits of what we expect from fashion, and with celebs like Glover already wearing them out, these BWD shoes are set to make just as much of a splash as their BRB boots.