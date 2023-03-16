Donald Glover Just Wore a Gold Cartier Tank With a Pale-Yellow Zegna Set at His Latest Premiere

Atlanta creator Donald Glover may be known by his stage name Childish Gambino, but there was nothing childish about his fashion-forward yellow ensemble for the premiere of his latest TV series, Swarm, in Los Angeles.

Glover’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati proudly tagged the details of the star’s latest look on Instagram, showing off the yellow-on-yellow outfit in which she’d dressed the Community actor. Glover wore a pale yellow polo-style sweater top from Zegna over a bare chest, with a deep enough V-neck to show off two gold chain necklaces. His matching pants, also from the clothing brand, featured a similar fuzzy material and a thin matching yellow belt. Urbinati finished the look with white Mark Chris shoes, a gold pinky ring, and a gold Cartier watch—what appears to be the Tank Française.

The 32 mm Cartier model, pictured on Glover in a suave 18-karat yellow gold, features a sapphire cabochon and a gold sunray dial. The timepiece also has blued-steel sword-shaped hands and houses a quartz movement. While the watch dons a gold bracelet that makes it look undeniably luxe, it’s also surprisingly sporty and practical, with water resistance up to 100 feet. The jeweler currently has the classic available on its website, priced at $24,300.

Cartier’s Tank Française

Cartier Tank watches are a timeless red carpet staple; Paul Mescal recently wore a Chinoise iteration to the 2023 Oscars. Glover himself has previously showcased other elite timepieces, including a Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” and an IWC Portofino Chronograph.

Swarm, Glover’s new series for Amazon, is a horror-slash-psychological drama that takes place in the same universe as Atlanta. Co-created with Janine Nabers, the show tells the story of a woman whose intense obsession with a pop star drives her to insanity, and Glover told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere that it’s “based on true events.” The series, which premieres on March 17, stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Nirine S. Brown.