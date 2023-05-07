Donald Sutherland’s Onetime Oceanfront Home in L.A. Is Now a Stylish Summer Rental

For nearly forty years, actor Donald Sutherland lived and relaxed in this oceanfront Santa Monica townhouse—which he designed himself. Now you, too, can call these coastal digs home.

The star’s gorgeous former pad is available to rent for $12,000 a month. Located on Palisades Road (just a short walk from Santa Monica Pier), the abode comes fully furnished, repleted with nautical touches and wooden accents throughout the space.

An exterior shot of Donald Sutherland’s former townhouse Revepix

The home is around 1,200 square feet, with three bedrooms and two baths. The primary bedroom is doubles as your own private retreat, with a luxe, spa-like dual shower and steam room perfect for unwinding after a long day in the sun. The space’s ceiling may be one of the property’s most unique design choices, with wooden touches lining the arches.

The living room Revepix

In the living room, the space exudes a beachy, cozy feel, thanks to a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a custom desk, all bathed in sunlight. Open the room’s sliding glass doors to wander onto the home’s deck with stunning ocean views, the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. And, in the distance, you’ll be able to spot the Santa Monica Pier, less than a half a mile away via a short jaunt on the promenade. Elsewhere, the abode’s galley kitchen has been updated with stainless-steel appliances from Thermador and Miele.

The kitchen Revepix

“This property offers a picturesque seaside lifestyle with breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and stunning sunsets,” the listing says.

Known for his roles in M.A.S.H., Hunger Games, Pride and Prejudice, and many other projects, Sutherland has been a staple in Hollywood for over 50 years. After spending 36 years residing in this coastal charmer, the star moved to Miami in 2006. Music executive Neil Jacobsen once called the property home as well until he sold it for around $3 million in 2016, according to the New York Post. Since then, the abode has popped on and off the rental market.

The home’s deck, complete with ocean views. Revepix

Michael Grady and Natalie Courtright of the Agency hold the listing.