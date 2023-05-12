Drake and the Elder Statesmen Team up for a New Cashmere Leisure Line

If you’re reading this, it’s not too late to snag Drake’s latest collaboration.

Champagne Papi has teamed up with L.A.-based luxury lifestyle brand the Elder Statesman to suit you up in some high-end leisure fits. The 100 percent hand-spun cashmere capsule collection is designed for inflight comfort, according to an Instagram post from the star’s official website, DrakeRelated, earlier this week. Available for just a limited time, the collection includes a hoodie (though this item, unfortunately, is currently sold out) as well as matching sweatpants, priced at $100. An eye mask ($995), a hooded robe ($3,515), socks ($415) and two blankets, each priced at $4,100, round out the line—and your next travel-day look.

The line is meant to commemorate the anniversary of Air Drake, the “No Friends in the Industry” rapper’s personal Boeing 767, Hypebeast reports. If you aren’t familiar with the snazzy jet, Canadian airliner Cargojet reportedly gifted Drizzy the $200 million Boeing 767 to generate publicity. The musician’s new ride got an all-new livery in 2020, designed by none than Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director. Inspired by the cover art of his album Nothing Was The Same, the jet was done up with a funky cloud-covered design with a sky-blue background. The Boeing also sported an “Air Drake” logo on one of its engines, and an “Abloh Engineering” inscription can be seem on the rear.

Created in the Elder Statesman’s factory located in downtown Los Angeles, the entire line with the lifestyle brand touts a light-blue hue of its own, similar to the 767, and includes decorative details that referencing Drake’s private ride.

Between music and his many business ventures, Drake seems like he stays busy. And the rapper has also been active on the real estate market; the Toronto native recently put his resort-like Los Angeles home up for sale with an asking price of $88 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Built in 2001, the sprawling home includes 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, an 11-car garage, and plenty of other amenities fit for a king. The listing was a bit surprising, though, as Drizzy only owned the property for a year. But the star is still hanging on to his humongous mansion in his hometown—at least, for now.