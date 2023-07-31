Drake Is the Mystery Bidder Who Bought Tupac’s Custom Gold Ring for $1 Million

Drake has been doing some unexpected things in recent weeks.

The rapper announced he’s releasing a poetry book with the cumbersome title, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. He’s also releasing an accompanying album, For All the Dogs, that’s set to drop soon. He also just revealed he purchased a legendary piece of jewelry.

Drake recently swung by Sidetalk, which promotes itself on Instagram as “New York’s one-minute street show.” Speaking from the strip club Starlets, he flashes what’s on his pinkie during his appearance. “I’m wearin’ Pac’s ring,” Drake said during the interview that ends in a very NSFW way.

Drake’s appearance revealed that he placed the winning $1.02 million bid for Tupac’s custom crown-shaped ring. Sotheby’s in New York confirmed Drake was the buyer and the auction house said the sale makes it the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction. The piece, which is encrusted with diamonds and rubies, was designed for the late rapper after his stint in jail for his new deal with Death Row Records at the time. He wore it during his last public appearance, when he showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996.

“This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Pac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy—a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on Hip Hop,” Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, told People.

It’s not the first time Drake has worn pieces from a hip hop legend. Earlier this year, in the music video for his song “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” he rocked several items that once belonged to Pharrell Williams. According to Vanity Fair, Drake showed off $2.6 million worth of jewelry that Williams had sold on his online platform Joopiter, including a 14-karat, three-tone N.E.R.D. pendant chain.