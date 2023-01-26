This New Line of Electric Catamarans Brings More Zero-Emission Cruising to the High Seas

The newest entry into the booming catamaran market comes courtesy of two big industry players.

Charter company Dream Yacht Worldwide has teamed up with French shipyard Fountaine Pajot to create a line of luxurious electric catamarans that you can buy or rent, as reported by Marine Industry News. The pair claims the new endeavor will lead to more sustainable sailing vacations worldwide. How very 2023.

“By partnering and supporting the research and development of electric yachts, we can continue to make sailing accessible to people around the world but with a lower impact on our seas and environment,” Loïc Bonnet, CEO and founder of Dream Yacht Group, said in a statement. “Being environmentally conscious is central to our mission to protect our planet and oceans, and we are confident that our charter clients will support this endeavor.”

The Aura 51 Smart Electric will be available for charter starting this April. Fountaine Pajot

Fountaine Pajot’s new Aura 51 Smart Electric will be the first electric cat to join the Dream Yacht Worldwide fleet. The zero-emissions 51-footer is equipped with two highly efficient electric motors and fixed or folding propellers designed specifically to optimize performance. The motors are also engineered to produce energy in a hydrogeneration mode under sail.

In addition, the multihull is fitted with solar panels that generate extra power. All the clean, green electricity is stored onboard in two battery banks. The cat can cruise sans noise and emissions for hours or stay at anchor for up to a week, according to the French yard. The Aura 51 will be available for charter in Italy at the beginning of April 2023.

The ongoing partnership is expected to see more than 22 electric yachts added to the Dream Yacht fleet by spring 2024. Of that, 10 will be sailing catamarans by Fountaine Pajot and 12 will be sailing yachts by Dufour. The French sailboat manufacturer, which was founded in 1964 by naval architect and engineer Michel Dufour, was acquired by Fountaine Pajot in 2018.

“Aware of the urgency of preserving the planet, we are living through a great cultural change,” Fountaine Pajot’s deputy CEO Romain Motteau explains. “The new generation expects much of us at the dawn of this new era and these realizations.”

Fountaine Pajot is going even further, in fact. The yard, which was founded back in 1976, has committed to cleaner manufacturing processes, more efficient designs and greener tech. It is also aiming to be the first shipyard to integrate hydrogen as an alternative energy solution on its catamarans.

An external audit recently showed that 20 percent of Fountaine Pajot’s carbon footprint comes from production and 80 percent from the use of boats. The yard is hoping to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, whether for the production of boats or their use, according to Motteau. Bring it on.