Dwayne Wade Wore This Diamond-Set Gold Rolex to Versace’s Star-Studded LA Show

It’s Oscar weekend in Hollywood, and all the biggest stars have gathered in one place—so naturally, Donatella Versace took the opportunity to throw a kick-off fashion show for the weekend of red carpets and A-list gatherings. Among the many, many stars attending her West Hollywood fashion show last night were Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and the latter made quite a statement not only with his bubblegum pink suit, but also with the stunning gold watch he paired it with: the classic Rolex Day-Date.

Wade’s beauty of a watch, which he took care to show off as he posed for photos, is the yellow-gold Rolex Day-Date, a 36 mm Oyster Perpetual set in 18k gold with a champagne-hued dial, baguette-cut diamonds at 6 o’clocl and 9 o’clock, a diamond-set bezel, and the President-style bracelet for which it’s named. The model oozes luxury and has the price tag to match; this particular configuration retails for $52,850 on the Rolex website.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date President Rolex

Wade paired this timeless timepiece with an all-modern ensemble: a bubblegum pink double-breasted suit that would make Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods proud, and gold Versace VE1287 glasses, currently available for $337 online.

Dwyane Wade attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It’s no surprise that Wade showed up in style for Versace’s big show: earlier this year, the brand announced that the former NBA star was the newest face of Versace Eyewear, unrolling a campaign shot by Mario Testino that featured Wade modeling its sunglasses and eyeglasses alike.

Wade and his wife Union are both big fans of the designer, and have memorably worn Versace to a handful of high-profile events over the past year, including February’s NAACP Image Awards and the 2022 Met Gala. For that event, Wade wore a white Versace suit over a bare chest. He told Esquire made him feel like “the flyest person in the world at that moment.”

Wade also has a long history with Rolex: in 2019, he memorably spent $120,000 on Rolexes for each member of his personal team to thank them for all their hard work. The pro athlete is a loyal customer when it comes to his favorite brands, and with a star as stylish as Wade, we’re sure both Versace and Rolex appreciate him repping their styles on the red carpet.