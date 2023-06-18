Editor’s Letter: Inside Robb Report’s 35th Annual Best of the Best Issue

What feels more significant—incremental improvements or explosive impact? There’s no doubt which one gets you the headlines, creates the “wow factor,” and drives social engagement. We live in an Instagram world. Give me the big bang any day, right?

Well, perhaps, but perhaps not. There’s also a lot to be said for becoming greater, little by little, month in, month out. Especially so if your starting position is already one of strength. Layering excellence upon excellence is no less demanding than launching something new, even if it might be rather less heralded. When you’re in the greatness business, the journey, while important, is meaningless without the result. Bettering your best, however you do it, is something extraordinary and worthy of celebration.

For the past 35 years, that’s exactly what Robb Report has done, with its Best of the Best awards. And 2023’s list is notable for the number of winners who fall clearly into one of two categories: either those who have taken off in dramatic fashion in the past 12 months or those who continue to pursue and achieve brilliance time after time.

For example, this year’s Grand Tourer winner in the automotive category is Bentley’s peerless Continental GT S, which also took the top spot in our Car of the Year competition in February. A Continental won the same prize in 2022, too. Incremental changes, building on brilliance: same result. And then we welcome to Best of the Best Kevin and Lukas Czinger, the father-and-son team behind the eponymous hypercar company that is delivering its first vehicle, the 21C, this year. Remarkably, the firm designs with proprietary A.I. software, 3-D prints many of the parts, and assembles them with its own 22-robot cell. Czinger is this year’s winner of our Automotive Innovation award. Clearly.

Brioni takes home our Best of the Best Eveningwear prize in the style category, just as it did last year. Creative director Norbert Stumpfl continues to marry the Roman tailor’s rich 78-year pedigree with a contemporary execution to produce elegant, beautiful clothes for the most special of occasions. The guy is at the very top of his game. As is Tremaine Emory. His brand, Denim Tears, is perhaps less well-known to you—partly because it’s only a few years old. Emory, who is also Supreme’s creative director, launched it in 2019 and collaborated with Dior last year to celebrate Black style leaders such as Miles Davis and James Baldwin, taking streetwear to new levels of vibrancy in the process.

There are many others. One “wow” hotel opening is Passalacqua, on Lake Como, a former private villa from the 18th century that has just been reimagined as a chic boutique property dripping with Italian artisanship. Then to watches to see a perfect example of building on brilliance, this time by the increasingly impressive Parmigiani Fleurier. Last year its groundbreaking Tonda Rattrapante GMT brought minimalism to the often overcomplicated complication of two time zones, via a hidden second hour hand, revealed by a push of a button. This year Parmigiani brings that same quiet sophistication to bear on the Tonda PF Minute Rattrapante, by providing similar functionality as a rotating bezel (the ability to measure minutes as they elapse) with another hidden hand, this time an independently adjustable minute hand. Clever, classy, and irresistibly cool.

We write a lot about excellence at Robb Report, but within that single term there are so many layers—craft, expertise, dedication, vision, bravery, creativity—that we aim to convey with these awards. The fact they’ve been running for 35 years, consistently showcasing the finest people, products, destinations, and experiences in the world, says much, I hope, about our commitment to the best and delivering it to you.

Enjoy the issue.