Elon Musk’s Boring Company Just Got the Green Light to Expand Its Las Vegas Tunnel Network

Elon Musk’s Boring Company just received some exciting news: It has again received approval to expand its Las Vegas tunnel network up to 65 miles.

As a reminder: the company has sought to “solve soul-destroying traffic” by creating underground transportation via autonomous cars. When it first obtained approval from the city, it was given permission to run 29 miles with 51 stations, according to Hypebeast. Last summer, that approval expanded the project to 34 miles with 55 stations.

Now, the company has been given the go-ahead to create 65 miles of tunnels with 69 stations. It was approved in a 6-1 vote by commissioners after the company’s lawyer, Stephanie Allen, claimed that the company would bear the financial burden rather than taxpayers, TechCrunch reported.

The single vote against the expansion came from Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who believed that the project didn’t account for the staff at resorts and casinos who enter the city for work, TechCrunch reported. Kirkpatrick was also worried about construction around the airport and wanted to make sure the company had obtained the necessary approvals from the Federal Aviation Commission.

“I would hope there are long-term conversations on what that looks like so we can ensure that people can access it; not just the tourists,” Kirkpatrick told TechCrunch. “Because we have an equal amount of workers that have to go on this trip and it’s getting harder and harder for them to get there. I have received a lot of calls from my district on how long it takes to get there because of construction.”

Allen responded to Kirkpatrick’s concerns about Las Vegas workers by saying that there were plans to expand the system to residential areas north, west, and east of the strip. An inquiry from Robb Report to The Boring Company about airport concerns wasn’t immediately returned.



Last year, The Boring company managed to raise $675 million to scale projects such as this one, according to TechCrunch. The outlet has also reported that the company faces challenges outside of regulatory hurdles, such as winning customers who have usually taken taxis, Ubers, or simply walked. The question remains: will customers see it as a better option?