Elon Musk Says He Sold $2 Million of His New Burnt Hair Perfume in 24 Hours

Elon Musk has decided to take his name quite literally—and it’s working out well for him so far.

Earlier this week, Musk launched a new fragrance called Burnt Hair, which apparently smells like “the essence of repugnant desire,” according to Vanity Fair (interpret that as you will). His self-proclaimed “finest fragrance on earth” sells for $100 a bottle, and will ship in 2023. Despite the wait time for a whiff, he says that he’s already sold 20,000 bottles—and that was just in the first 24 hours of the perfume being available.

On Twitter, Musk joked (maybe?) about the new product, writing, “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.” A sliver of his nearly 109 million followers seem to have listened, and to celebrate the sales volume, Musk changed his Twitter bio to read simply, “Perfume Salesman.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has dabbled in selling … interesting … products to his fans. In July 2020, he touted a pair of short-shorts on Twitter, Vanity Fair noted. At the time, he announced the apparel by writing, “Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim”—a big pivot from the company’s electric vehicles. But when the shorts went on sale for $69.42, they sold out in minutes and even broke Tesla’s website. And, of course, there was the Tesla Tequila that sold out immediately and you can now find on the secondary market for north of $2,000.

As for Burnt Hair, which the website describes as “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” it’s still available via Musk’s Boring Company. You’ll have to wait to know what it actually smells like until it arrives on your doorstep, though. Hopefully the scent isn’t as literal as the fragrance’s name might suggest.