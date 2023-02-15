Elon Musk Made 80 Engineers Boost His Tweets After His Super Bowl Message Flopped

If you opened on Monday morning and suddenly found yourself seeing three times as many Elon Musk tweets as before, you’re not alone—and it wasn’t an accident.

On Super Bowl Sunday, new Twitter CEO Musk tweeted out a message of support for the Philadelphia Eagles; so did President Joe Biden, riffing off an earlier tweet from his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. Musk’s tweet saw fewer than half the impressions that Biden’s did, and hours later, Twitter engineers on Slack received a message about an urgent issue with “engagement across the platform” from James Musk, Elon’s cousin who’s now a Twitter employee.

“We are debugging an issue with engagement across the platform,” read James Musk’s message, sent at 2:36 a.m. per Platformer. “Any people who can make dashboards and write software please can you help solve this problem. This is high urgency. If you are willing to help out please thumbs up this post.”

Elon Musk himself flew to Twitter headquarters on Sunday night to confront the team about why his tweets were underperforming, Platformer further reports, and this quickly escalated into an all-night effort to expand the reach of the CEO’s tweets. The outlet estimates that 80 people were working on this project overnight, and by Monday afternoon, they’d developed a code to push Musk’s tweets through any existing systems that might filter them out, boosting their visibility to a higher degree than any other user on the platform.

Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

As Twitter CEO, Musk has developed a reputation for cracking down harshly on engineers who don’t give him the answer he’s looking for, and his concerns about engagement predate the performance of his Super Bowl tweet. Last week, he told a group of Twitter employees that the lack of engagement on his tweets was “ridiculous,” per Platformer, saying: “I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions.”

When an engineer showed Musk data indicating that public interest in him had organically waned over the past year, that engineer was fired.

At this week’s post-Super Bowl meeting, Musk threatened to fire further engineers if they weren’t able to make his tweets more visible. By Tuesday afternoon, Musk seemed to celebrate the success with which his tweets were now being broadcast to the masses, sharing a “forced to drink milk” meme that showed his tweets being poured down Twitter’s throat.

Existing filters on Twitter determined what tweets to show through a broad range of considerations designed to show the best content possible to users, including metrics like how popular the tweets are and how well that user’s tweets typically perform. With the “boost” given to Musk’s tweets now, those considerations no longer apply.