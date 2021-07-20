This High-End Canadian Department Store Is Now a Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

Canada-based retailer Hudson’s Bay has turned one of its stores into a Covid-19 vaccination clinic as Canada’s vaccine progress continues.

This week, the country surpassed the United States in second-dose vaccinations. As of July 18, 50.9 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, compared with 49.2 percent of Americans.

And while the U.S. fears an increase of coronavirus cases as the vaccination rate plateaus, Canadians are forging ahead.

In partnership with the City of Ottawa, Hudson’s Bay is extending its pop-up vaccination clinic at its Rideau store in downtown Ottawa from Wednesday, July 21 through Friday, July 23.

Ottawa residents aged 12 and up can visit the clinic to receive a designated appointment time, which will be assigned starting at 9 a.m. EDT. Appointment hours will occur from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.

According to the company, appointments can only be made in person, no earlier than two hours before the clinic opens. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, and while supply lasts. If there is a waiting period, residents may receive an appointment card with a time to return to the clinic for their vaccine.

Those who receive their vaccine dose at this clinic can receive 20 percent off their Hudson’s Bay in-store purchase by showing their “I got vaccinated at Hudson’s Bay” sticker.

The Canadian department store previously held clinic days on June 30, July 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9.

In addition to using its store in the fight against the current health crisis, Hudson’s Bay is leveraging its platform to advance equity across the North American country.

In May, the chain, which operates 88 locations in Canada, announced that it has joined the 15 Percent Pledge — the nonprofit founded by designer Aurora James — and will allocate 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned businesses. With the pledge, at least 15 percent of all new brands purchased by Hudson’s Bay for its stores and TheBay.com site will be owned or designed by Black or Indigenous people or people of color, starting with the fall ’21 season.