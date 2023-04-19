Miami’s E11even Club Is Selling $200,000 Table Packages for the Formula 1 Grand Prix

The first week of May is bringing one of the most exclusive, star-studded, and unforgettable events of the year—no, not King Charles III’s coronation. We’re, of course, talking about the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, for which Miami is currently preparing in earnest—mostly by designing ever-higher tiers of exclusive experiences and access to races, players, and local amenities for those willing to pay for it. Ticket prices alone have already zoomed past $5,000 for attending the full three days, if you’re looking for grandstand seating, and local hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and brands are all getting in on the feeding frenzy to provide as much fun as possible for those visiting the 305.

One prime example is Miami’s famous E11even club, which is hosting performances from Rick Ross, DJ Snake, deadmau5, and Tiesto throughout the week, and offering table packages that start at $5,000 and go all the way up to $200,000 for velvet-rope access to the main pit, as reported by Bloomberg in its overview of the week’s offerings. That highest tier includes food and beverage service all night long.

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the Ferrari F1-75 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Other events hosted during the week are so exclusive they’re by invitation only: Laffite Automobili’s launch of five new electric vehicles, for one, or brunch and a private shopping event with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and IWC Schaffhausen hosted by Miami Supercar Rooms and the CP Group.

If you want to get up close and personal with F1 drivers, you can buy that, too: Seat Unique is offering packages that include meeting F1 drivers and touring the track for up to $16,600 for VIP seats. And if you want to rub elbows with celebrities, try your luck booking a ticket for Carbone Beach, a pop-up restaurant based on the N.Y.C. original, where LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, David Beckham, and the Williams sisters all dined during Miami’s 2022 F1 event. Tickets are $3,000 a pop or $24,000 for a full table, for which there’s already a waitlist.

From left: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, David Beckham, Christian Horner, and Geri Horner pose for a photo in the Paddock prior to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The possibilities are truly endless. For $20,000, you can enjoy a helicopter ride to your trackside suite in a five-star hotel for the weekend, as offered by Ultimate Driving Tours. If you’re a lucky bidder, you could win a sleepover on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Yacht as part of a package offered by Marriott Bonvoy, the Ritz-Carlton, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. There’s no experience too lavish, and Miami is gearing up for an unforgettable week of celebrating Formula 1.