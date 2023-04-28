The Final Game-Used Ball From the 2022 World Cup Could Fetch $250,000 at Auction

The 2022 World Cup will go down as one of the greatest finals in history, ending with Argentina beating out France in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Now, the that brought La Albiceleste to victory is going under the hammer.

Graham Budd Auctions in the UK will be putting the game-used piece of sports memorabilia on the block next month, Daily Mail first reported. It’s expected to fetch a hefty sum when the lot opens for bidding on June 6 with an estimated price between £160,000 ($200,00) and £200,000 ($250,000). The Al Hilm ball (meaning “the dream” in Arabic) used for the final was designed by Adidas and features a metallic gold base with a triangular pattern made from maroon and burgundy. According to FIFA, the colors were inspired by the deserts of Doha, the World Cup trophy, and the Qatar flag. The football was also created using “connected ball technology” that delivers real-time data to officials and allows them to track any contact made by players using sensors.

“This Adidas football is a fascinating and important piece of recent football history, especially when you consider the controversy around the tournament itself, alongside what it did for the reputation of players like Messi and Mbappe,” David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, told the British newspaper. “Importantly, from a collector’s perspective, it’s got the best possible paper trail. The ball is fully authenticated, and we can trace every part of its journey to date. That’s one of the reasons why we feel confident it’ll reach, or even go beyond, its estimated price.”

The football used in the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is going under the hammer in June Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

For many, Qatar was an unconventional choice to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup given concerns over the Arab nation’s treatment of migrant workers, the discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community, and additional human rights abuses. Though, those who still tuned in or attended the event know it was billed Messi vs Mbappé for a reason. The tournament’s two biggest stars went head-to-head on the pitch with Messi taking home the championship and best player title. Mbappé, on the other hand, finished as the top scorer.

Following the match, Adidas gave the football away to one lucky fan during a “Win The Match Ball” competition. The winner, whose identity remains anonymous, has now decided to put the memorabilia up for auction with Graham Budd. “I entered the competition without really thinking about it, but when I heard I’d won, I honestly thought it was a scam,” he told Daily Mail. “I still thought it couldn’t be legit even when the ball arrived. It’s an incredible story to be a part of, and the money it’ll hopefully make will honestly be life-changing.”