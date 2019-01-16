Facebook Spends $7.3 Million a Year on Mark Zuckerberg’s Security

With hacking and data breaches dominating tech news these days, it’s no wonder that security is top of mind for Silicon Valley’s elite. But beyond the millions spent on cyber security, tech companies are also shelling out serious dollars for the IRL safety of their top executives.

Web behemoths like Apple, Amazon, and are spending anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars on personal security for their CEOs, according to Wired. For example, according to documents filed earlier this month, Apple spent $310,000 on CEO Tim Cook’s personal security, which is mere is pennies to a company that was the first to hit $1 trillion mark last year. Of course, Cook is notoriously low-key, and Apple has remained relatively unscathed during the last few years of tech industry drama, so this relatively reasonable fee makes sense.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, however, has spent more time in the spotlight—especially in light of last week’s announcement that he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, were divorcing. And, of course, despite Amazon hitting the $1 trillion mark a month before Apple, Bezos’s company often is the target of some sharp criticism. So perhaps it’s not too surprising to hear that the Amazon chief spends $1.6 million on his personal security—more than five times as much as Cook.

And, of course, that brings us to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has weathered some serious storms over the last year, including defending his company against allegations that it, you know, is destroying US democracy as we know it (oopsies!). Someone with such a high-profile, who no doubt garners the ire of a troll or three, obviously needs a beefed-up security detail of his own. Hence, Zuck’s personal security team, which cost just $2.6 million back in 2013, has skyrocketed to a jaw-dropping $7.3 million today.

But hey, that’s a small price to pay for the man who controls the internet.