An L.A. Family Found One Million Individual Pennies in Their Late Father’s Crawl Space

When you clean out homes that belonged to a loved one who recently passed, you can make some unexpected discoveries. That’s exactly what happened to one family in Southern California who unearthed a huge trove while cleaning out their patriarch’s abode.

While John Reyes and his relatives were cleaning out his late father-in-law’s home in Los Angeles’s Pico-Union neighborhood, they found around 1 million pennies in a crawl space, he told KTLA. But these aren’t any regular ole pennies; it is believed that their father, a German immigrant, decided to stock up on the coins after the U.S. switched from making pennies out of copper to using zinc during WWII.

“These have literally been untouched for decades, and I think that’s the super unique part about it,” Reyes said.

The family believes their father wanted to sell the coins, thinking that the metal would be worth a lot of money. This isn’t completely unfounded, as a 1943 penny sold for $1.7 million back in 2010, KTLA reported. Other rare coins have been sold for thousands of dollars. Reyes told the Los Angeles Times that he contacted a manager at a local bank, who responded in disbelief.

“I showed her a photo and she was like, ‘I’ve been working with Wells Fargo forever and I’ve never seen anything like this. You can’t cash these in. There’s a chance you may have valuable pennies,’” he told the paper.

However, the family decided they won’t be doing the laborious task of going through all the coins trying to find a high-priced needle in a haystack. Instead, they have listed the collection of crates, boxes, and sacks of coins on the OfferUp website at $25,000.

“We started going through the arduous process of looking at the pennies and that quickly turned into, ‘We don’t know what we are doing.’ And then we decided to pop open a couple of beers and have those instead,” Reyes said.