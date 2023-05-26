The FBI Just Revealed There Was a Plot to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II During a 1983 Visit to the U.S.

Britain’s longest reigning queen could have had her monarchy drastically cut short, it turns out.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has just released 103 pages of documents revealing that Queen Elizabeth II faced a potential assassination threat 40 years ago while she visited America.

A document appears to describe a tip from San Francisco police detailing a phone call from “a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet.” Names and other details are redacted in the report.

“This man additionally claimed that he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth and would do this either by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Yacht Britannia when it sails underneath, or would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park,” the document read.

The same document adds that “it is the intention of the Secret Service to close the walkways on the Golden Gate Bridge when the yacht nears.” The report does not disclose if an arrest was made over the tip, or if any actions were taken at the park.

Another document dated July 1976 detailed another trip by the Queen to the U.S. meant to mark America’s bicentennial celebrations, with visits scheduled to Philadelphia, Washington, and New York. The report reveals that a summons was issued to a pilot who flew a small plane over Battery Park, carrying a sign that had the words: “England, Get out of Ireland.”

Many of the Queen’s visits to America in that time took place during a 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland, commonly referred to as the Troubles, The New York Times reported. Around 3,600 people were killed as Britain deployed military personnel to confront groups like the Irish Republican Army who wanted to reunite Northern Ireland with the rest of the country.



The FBI documents were released due to a Freedom of Information Act request, The Times reported. Of course, no attempts were successful as Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully last September at the age of 96.