This 5-Star Resort Wants You to Treat Your Kid to a Monthlong Summer Camp in Bali

Parents love their kids, but raising little ones can be mentally taxing. Luckily, a five-star resort in Southeast Asia has a solution.

Starting July 4, Ayana Estate is offering a destination camp in Bali that offers fun activities for youths at its 222-acre resort. There are two different programs divided by age groups: For kids aged two to six, there is a retreat monitored by global preschool provider Guidepost Montessori; for kids aged seven to 12, there are activities organized by renowned private school Green School Bali, according to Bloomberg.

The idea is that you can vacation or work remotely while the resort looks after your kids. If you want a scenic area while you do your work, the hotel has a rooftop bar with high speed Wi-Fi and seating providing access to outlets. There’s also an epic view of Jimbaran Bay.

The cost depends on the amenities that you decide are best for your experience. Entry-level rooms with forest canopy views for a family of four start at about $235, Bloomberg reported. A two-bedroom villa that also has an ocean view will cost you about $1,000 in the summer. All rooms have access to a clifftop spa. But camp tuition is separate, with all deals costing less than $600 per week and including morning and afternoon sessions. The resort also doesn’t require toddler guests to be potty trained.

“If you live in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, or Rome, and your children are attending a preschool Montessori curriculum, this will feel familiar for them,” Ayana’s general manager Giordano Faggioli told Bloomberg. “The biggest benefit that I can provide to our guest families is the peace of mind that comes with continuing their at-home routine.”

The resort has seen most families reserving week-stays rather than a full month, Faggioli also told Bloomberg. He said most guests are from mainland China and Hong Kong. He believes American families may be less inclined to make such a long trip with their kids.