Floyd Mayweather Dropped $7 Million at a Gucci Store and Had Armed Guards Escort Him Out: Report

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reportedly made time during his trip to Africa to drop some serious money on designer goods.

Mayweather, the boxer who won world titles in five divisions and has a 50-0 career record, reportedly dropped $7 million while in a Gucci store in South Africa, according to Esquire Middle East. He was accompanied by a group of security guards, and what sounded like four times as many fans waiting outside of the outlet.

A video making its rounds on social media shows the world champion leaving the store wearing a North Face shirt and making a peace sign at cheering people. A wall of armed men separated him from onlookers.

Mayweather is clearly a fan of luxury. In April, he attended a Gervonta Davis–Ryan Garcia match in Las Vegas with a diamond-encrusted black cap designed by the jeweler Shuki International. It bore the logo of his Money Team lifestyle brand and cost $1 million—though if it were to be resold it would reportedly fetch $5 million as it is one of a kind.

In 2017, Switzerland-based designer Philipp Plein inked a deal with the boxer for his bout with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Mayweather wore a custom boxing robe and trunks from the brand, while his entire support team was reportedly also dressed in bespoke outfits.

The boxer is currently on what he calls his so-called Motherland Tour in which the 46-year-old has been making public appearances and addressing reporters with a background of cheering crowds, The Associated Press reported. At one point, hundreds of locals chanted “Mayweather mbinga … mbinga!” (Mayweather … the rich guy!) as the boxer hit a punching bag and performed other drills.

Earlier this year, Mayweather suggested that he may take a pivot that will sound familiar to fans of golf and soccer. “Boxing is growing in Saudi Arabia,” he reportedly said. “I had the chance to go to Saudi five or six years ago, and we talked about fighting there.” He added without elaborating, “Actually, I believe I am fighting in Saudi Arabia, also.”