Formula 1 Is Launching a New Line of Fragrances That Cost $10,000 a Bottle

Formula 1 racing is synonymous with spectacular design. Engineering vehicles capable of speeds in excess of 240 miles per hour demands as much. But how would that same attention to detail translate to another realm? Say, fragrance? A new collaboration with one of the UK’s top haute perfumeries and an equally lauded designer has given us the answer.

The racing organization chose the last race of this decade––the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019––as the backdrop for the launch of its new line of luxury scents. To create the heady olfactory concoctions, it enlisted top noses from Designer Parfums and legendary industrial designer Ross Lovegrove to imagine each stunning bottle as a work of fine art. The price? Up to $10,000 each.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Designer Parfums to unveil our new fragrance collection,” said Ellie Norman, Formula 1’s director of marketing and communications. “The unique fragrances and bespoke F1-inspired bottles embody the dynamic qualities of the sport, and are planning to launch the full collection early next year.”

Inspired by the world of racing, all of the fragrances are contained within streamlined, 3D-printed vessels that resemble organic shapes as much as they do the hardened metal of finely tuned engines. The first, entitled Agile Embrace, is created on the principles of flow with a sweeping gold-tone metallic exterior that surrounds a central heart. Up next is Fluid Symmetry, which takes its curvilinear cues from aerodynamic designs fused with a natural aesthetic that points to the future. Finally, Compact Suspension has a layered exoskeleton that suspends an inner flask. Another addition is set to join the lineup in the near future.

When it came to formulating the juice itself, Designers Parfums developed a collection based largely on citrus, champagne and spice accords that combine the world’s most precious ingredients. “We are leveraging the sport’s heritage and principles to build a unique fragrance brand that merges a highly legitimate approach to the perfume world with the core values of Formula 1,” said Dilesh Mehta, the perfume house’s CEO.

If you’re not in Abu Dhabi to buy one of the fragrances in person, fret not. 100 bottles will be available in 2020, and you can register your interest on the Designer Parfums website. The next addition to the bottle designs, Light’s Out, will be released next April.