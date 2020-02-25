The Royal Family’s Favorite Grocer Is Now Selling Luxury Pet Hampers

Fortnum & Mason has been pedaling shortbread fingers and mince pies to Britain’s upper crust since 1707. Now, the storied grocer is moving from royals to retrievers and expanding into the booming pet sphere.

The London-based retailer—which is a favorite of Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales—has just announced a new line dedicated to our very good four-legged friends.

The Pet Collection caters to both cats and dogs—no favorites here—and boasts hampers, play toys and accessories. F&M collaborated with a host of beloved pet brands to create each piece.

The line includes a variety of high-quality leather collars from the folks at dog lifestyle Fetch & Follow; a bunch of soft blankets and dog beds by Pippa & Co; handcrafted ceramic food and water bowls by Kara Leigh Ford; upscale dog treats by Yoko; plus grooming brushes, tug ropes and chew toys from the team at Mutts & Hounds.

But the real pièce de résistance is the Top Dog hamper. As its moniker suggests, the wicker basket is jampacked with all kinds of scrumptious and exciting things to delight your furry friend. From organic liver, turmeric and molasses treats to a handmade squeaky bone toy—finished in Balmoral Tweed and Italian leather, no less—the hamper has everything you need to pamper your pooch.

According to F&M, customers have been using old wicker hampers as dog beds for years, so after your pup has devoured the treats, he also has a place to sleep. Alternatively, you can purchase the F&M-emblazoned Dog Basket for $250 (£195). It’s fitted with a luxurious Pippa & Co. pillow which is soft, durable and, most importantly, machine washable.

The full catalog of pet toys and accessories can be perused on the Fortnum and Mason website and can be purchased in-store from the Piccadilly flagship or online (international shipping starts at $20).

