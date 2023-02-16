Italian Artist Gaetano Pesce’s First Solo Show in LA Opens Today. Here’s a Look Inside.

For the first time, Italian designer Gaetano Pesce is getting a solo exhibition in Los Angeles. Titled Dear Future, the show will be held at the Future Perfect‘s gallery space to display more than five decades of the creative’s iconic work, from 1969 to 2022.

Pesce, who grew up in Italy, has lived and worked in Brooklyn, N.Y., since the 1980s. A pioneering artist, industrial designer, urban planner and architect, the 83-year-old is known for his one-of-a-kind surrealist furniture and innovation across all fields. And now you can experience his creations for yourself, as his solo exhibit—part of the Future Perfect’s 20th anniversary programs—will be held on the Goldwyn House’s ground floor from February 16 to March 31, 2023.

The exhibit will showcase over five decades of Pesce’s work. Rich Stapleton

Among the pieces on display are never-before-seen works, rarely exhibited pieces, re-editions of his iconic designs and more. Within his oeuvre, Pesce blurs the lines between art, architecture and design with provocative, conversational pieces. His early exposure to radical design, a movement born from civil unrest and economic turmoil in Italy, has influenced many of his pieces. This movement is also often cited as a rebellious opposition to 20th-century modernism.

“If modernist architecture and design disregarded the individual and attempted to standardize the human spirit, Pesce’s lifeswork has been to upend prescriptive modes of thinking—a form of counter-design that favors incoherence, unpredictability, eccentricity and originality,” gallery founder David Alhadeff said in a press release. “His future is not one of myth—it is an attainable reality free of war, inequality and uniformity, where human individualism is expressed in objects and style.”

“Soho Chair – 4” (2005). Elizabeth Carababas

New editions of Pesce’s first major line of furniture—the Up Series, with B&B Italia in 1969—will be on display. This will include his most famous piece: the UP5_6, also known as La Mamma. He will present a new edition of the chair, one of two ever made, made from recycled bottle corks sourced from Italy. Alongside the chair is an attached ottoman, which symbolizes the “ball-and-chain” saying that history places on women. The artist designed the furniture piece as a comment on women’s rights during the second-wave feminist movement.

Other works that will be showcased are the Square Airport Lamp (1986/1994); the Nobody’s Perfect series (2002/2019-present); and One of Us (2000), among many others.

“One of Us” (2000). Elizabeth Carababas

“Ever since I was young, I have discovered that I have a particular attraction for everything that was supposed to occur,” Pesce said in a press release. “In other words, for all that is new arriving from the Future. As a result, not being satisfied with what had already taken shape, I set about wondering what the Future was revealing to us. In particular, what was about to happen to the so-called ‘culture’ of design and architecture. In the beautiful exhibition in Los Angeles there will be some examples of what I have just expressed.”

Check out more photos from his debut Los Angeles exhibition below:

Square Airport Lamp (1986/1994).

“Medium Black Red Foulard Vase with Pebble Base” (2016). Eizabeth Carababas