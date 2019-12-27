The 25 Most Popular Robb Report Stories of 2019

At Robb Report, we strive to survey the luxury landscape and present our readers with the most compelling stories of the moment. What follows are our top 25 stories of the year—2019’s most popular reads. They cover all of the cars, yachts, planes, watches, destinations, artworks, restaurants and drinks that have set our hearts racing over the past 12 months.

As you might expect, these stories reflect a broad swath of interests. Many readers were intrigued by the seismic shifts in the luxury markets, as the sector moves towards sustainability. They read about new, cutting-edge hydrogen- and solar-powered yachts hitting the water, and how the fashion industry’s most celebrated luxury labels are embracing new environmentally friendly materials, methods and practices. Others, meanwhile, were more interested in personality—namely, Barack and Michelle Obama’s new Martha Vineyard digs and Jerry Jones’s new behemoth superyacht. And still others wanted to educate themselves—about the best wines on the market and the best ways to grill a steak. Regardless of your preferences, the 25 stories below should have something for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.