Documentaries Now! From ‘Ugly Delicious’ to ‘Very Ralph’, the Best Films and Series to Stream During Quarantine

Luckily for those of us in quarantine or self-isolation, the rise of a global pandemic has coincided with a golden age of documentaries, as per NPR. Documentaries have indeed raked in lofty numbers at the box office and on the festival circuit of late. Production budgets have grown, too, which means ever-better and more interesting films are at your fingertips. Many are readily available via streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Go, so if you’re in the mood for a bit of educational screen time, here are seven of our favorites.