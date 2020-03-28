Here’s Every Painstaking Step That Goes Into Making a Steinway & Sons Grand Piano

This triumph was the result of technological innovation. Steinway has 139 US patents to its name and is now the only major piano maker left in America. It continues to innovate to compete: these days not against other piano manufacturers but against obsolescence in the digital age. To that end, in 2016 the company introduced Spirio: Operated via iPad (although still playable by hand), it uses a computer and electromagnetic valves inside the piano’s belly to replicate performances by artists from Lang Lang to Duke Ellington at an astonishingly high quality.

Yet the company still leans into its traditional craftsmanship. Each grand piano takes nearly a year to make and contains about 12,000 parts. Elaborate bespoke editions can go for up to $2.5 million.