Pianos Falling and Yachts Burning: 7 Disasters in Luxury That No Amount of Money Could Prevent

In mid-February, Canadian piano virtuoso Angela Hewitt took to Facebook to let her fans know something horrible had happened. Her beloved, one-of-a-kind grand piano of 17 years had been destroyed in transit. While clearly a tragic turn of events for Hewitt, it was also a reminder that while money can buy you a lot of things, it can’t totally inoculate you from from disaster. In recent years, we’ve seen a spate of costly snafus in the luxury sector, from burning megayachts to a shattered sculpture to a Bugatti bashed up moments after leaving the lot. Below, some of the most cringe-worthy luxury mishaps over the last few years.