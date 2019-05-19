How Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired One of ‘Game of Thrones” Most Epic Palaces

Deborah Riley has won awards for her work as an art director and production designer on a wide variety of well-known films and shows. Before her career in set design, she studied architecture for three years, where she was first introduced to Wright’s work. Today, you can find her designing ornate sets for HBO’s smash hit Game of Thrones, which will end its epic eight-season run with a series finale on Sunday.

When creating Meereen Palace in Game of Thrones, Riley found inspiration in Wright’s Ennis and Hollyhock Houses, located near one of the show’s filming locations in Los Angeles. We sat down with the designer to discuss the distinctively Wrightian elements of Meereen, from textile blocks to geometric stained glass.