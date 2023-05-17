George Clooney Rocks a Monochrome Gray Suit in His Return to the Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney’s joint red carpet appearances are few and far between these days, but the power couple returned to the spotlight in London for an important cause.

On Tuesday, the duo stepped out in London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane for the Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards, a charity from King Charles III that honors and celebrates the achievements of young people across the U.K.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor went the monochromatic route with aviator shades, a sharp gray suit and matching tonal gray dress shirt for the occasion, while Amal wore a taupe wide-legged jumpsuit with black belt.

The Clooneys are no stranger royal events, having dined with the king at Buckingham Palace event for the Prince’s Trust in 2019. They also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

The couple was joined by Amal’s mother Baria Alamuddin on the red carpet, which also featured the makeup powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury, a sponsor for the evening.

It’s the first time this year the couple have walked a red carpet together, opting to shy away from most public appearances but favoring events that focus on charity. They co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice together in 2016 to advance jutice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.

George is in the middle of shooting his latest film Wolves, a thriller about two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, with his Ocean‘s co-star Brad Pitt in Los Angeles. It is set to be released in the fall.

The Casamigos founder recently revealed that some well-known actors turned down roles in Ocean’s Eleven.

“Some very famous people told us to fuck right off,” Clooney told Entertainment Weekly. “Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now.”