Racer George Russell Rocks Tommy Hilfiger to the Silverstone Grand Prix in the U.K.

Mercedes driver George Russell looked across the pond for outfit inspiration ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The Brit rocked pieces from Tommy Hilfiger’s Summer 2023 collection when greeting fans earlier today, choosing to don the brand’s signature striped oversized Polo and gabardine trousers in what Hilfiger describes as a tapered Hampton fit. Russell finished the look with a pair of elevated leather trainers and classic cool shades.

The clothing brand’s summer collection was “a celebration of the Tommy lifestyle, featuring summer-ready classic essentials in bright hues, bold prints, and elevated textures,” it said in a statement. “Classic silhouettes are refreshed with effortless styling, featuring the brand’s iconic red, white and blue colors.”

Hilfiger is no stranger to collaborations with the high-speed F1 world. The brand worked with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and New York streetwear brand Awake NY to release a collection ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The motorsport-inspired looks combined Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque’s street sensibility with Hilfiger’s preppy vibe, WWD reported. The release included seven gender-inclusive styles.

“I have been an F1 fan since I was a kid, and we’ve been breaking conventions in our partnerships with the sport since the ‘90s,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a release at the time. “With this collaboration, we wanted to continue to innovate with both design and an inclusive spirit to create a bold new perspective for the next generation of race-goers.”

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix is taking place this weekend at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race last year, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this year’s competition, USA Today reported. Brad Pitt is also expected to get behind the wheel as filming for his new F1 movie begins.

The main race will take place Sunday afternoon, but top F1 drivers went to the car park Friday for practice. Mercedes experienced a difficult day with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton down in 12th and 15th, respectively. “I’ve got no grip,” Russell said, according to BBC. “Sliding all over the place.”

In terms of his fit, though, the racer definitely came in first.