Google Just Shared the First Official Images of Its New Foldable Phone

Google is set to debut its first foldable phone during its Google I/O 2023 event next week.

The tech behemoth hasn’t revealed a lot of information about the device—called the Pixel Fold—but it did post a video on social media with plenty of slick glamour shots. It opens similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices. “May The Fold Be With You,” the company tweeted, a play on the popular “May the 4th Be With You” meme on social media for Star Wars Day.

In April, CNBC reported that the Pixel Fold will also be water-resistant and pocket-sized. The outlet reviewed photos that revealed it had a 7.6-inch screen and weighed 10 oz, which is heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold. However, Google’s device has a larger battery that can last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours if set to low power mode. Expected to have a price of up to $1,700, the phone would be the most expensive in the Google Pixel family.

According to CNBC, the company claims that it will have “the most durable hinge on a foldable” phone and it will offer a phone trade-in option. The Google store currently has a signup page for people interested in being the first to know more about the device.

Google’s introduction of the device will surely raise more questions about its relationship with Samsung. The latter company has reportedly debated dropping Google as the default search engine on its devices. However, other outlets have claimed that Samsung couldn’t make such a move—at least in the United States—without phones losing access to other popular Google properties. CNET reported that Apple is rumored to be developing its own foldable iPhone but it may not be available to consumers until 2025.

Google may be the company that’s able to make foldable phones more mainstream, CNET has suggested. The outlet explains that many apps and games often don’t run properly on foldables currently on the market. The company’s offering may make much-needed improvements like apps that automatically resize.

Google is also expected to shed more light on its investments into artificial intelligence at its May 10 event.