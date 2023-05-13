NYC’s First Luxury Cannabis Store Is Now Open

Downtown New York just got a luxe new storefront for all your cannabis needs.

The two-story retail and gallery space, dubbed Gotham, opened doors on Wednesday in the Big Apple’s Bowery neighborhood. Founded by Joanne Wilson, a multi-hyphenate known for making investments in brands such as Food52, Parachute, and Sweet Loren’s, the shop will stocks all manner of cannabis goods. Offerings range from edibles and vaporizers to pre-rolls and tinctures. High-end product partnerships with New York-based brands like Edie Parker, Flowerhouse, House of Puff, and Rose New York x David Zilber of Noma will also be sold at store, alongside Gotham-branded products, apparel, and lifestyle offerings.

Gotham storefront in Bowery, NYC Gotham

The 2,800-square-foot retail space, designed by Cinema Vitae, offers an airy, modern aesthetic. There’s are wood-paneled wall displays and a leafy tree anchors the space at center. The displays are chock-full decorative pillows and coffee table books, as well as bongs and cannabis pens. A baby blue shelf space nearby sits near a rail of cannabis-inspired apparel and tables that trail the shop’s center.

Gotham’s rear houses a more minimalistic design with glass-encased displays featuring accessories, the shop’s own namesake CBD-based products, and more. The shop’s main staircase sits to the left of the displays, leading up to the second floor. The shop also has an exhibition space on the mezzanine that will host special events and display rotating shows featuring New York artists. The space will also feature a permanent installation by New York-based multimedia artist Molly Lowe.

A colorful shelf space with a variety of cannabis-based products Gotham

“We wanted to create a space that was a first of its kind, uniquely downtown and differentiated from the local head shop,” Gotham chief creative officer Billy Richards said in a statement. “Gotham is a true concept store where visitors can discover something new, browse high end brands and enjoy incredible art through a distinctive NYC lens. And, of course, we also sell cannabis.”

The rear of the shop with glass-encased displays and a staircase to the second floor. Gotham

New York legalized marijuana last year, allowing locals to possess up to three ounces of cannabis for recreational use. As drugstore-style dispensaries pop up around the city, Gotham is betting that it can be the the preferred cannabis resource for upscale shoppers. Time will tell if that bet pays off.

