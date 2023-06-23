The Newest Toronto Raptor Wore an Eye-Popping Sequined Red Suit to the NBA Draft

For Gradey Dick, there really is no place like home—and his NBA draft outfit certainly showed it.

The former Kansas Jayhawks guard-forward showed up to the event held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center wearing a Dolce & Gabbana red sequined suit, a choice that was inspired by the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. He accompanied his crimson look with a sequined turtleneck shirt, a silver chain, black shoes with red soles, and sunglasses.

“I’m from Kansas,” said Dick, who was born in Wichita, according to CNN. “You’ve got the ‘Wizard of Oz’ with Dorothy and her red slippers, I kind of put that into the jacket.”

Gradey Dick appears ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn. Getty Images

The 19-year-old, who was eventually chosen as the No.13 pick by the Toronto Raptors, is six feet, eight inches tall and averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in his one season playing for the Jayhawks. Dick also set a University of Kansas freshman record for three point field goals by making an impressive total of 83. And off the court, he’s known for his fun personality, amassing over 183,000 followers on TikTok.

“I’m just being goofy in myself,” said Dick of his suit. “People are going to think I’m crazy, but the mentality was that I’m going to wear this suit probably once in my entire life so I might as well just go all out.”

Despite only recently being drafted by the team, Dick has already already gained the attention of a major Canadian celeb. Drake has followed the athlete on Instagram, and a video (which can be seen above) shows his enthusiastic reaction to the new follow. “Come on . . . Champagne Papi,” he said. The athlete has expressed his interest in meeting the rapper one day. It isn’t an unrealistic goal, as the “God’s Plan” hitmaker is a known Raptors superfan, having been spotted courtside at several of their games. Drizzy also acts as a Global Ambassador for the team, a position he has served in since 2013.