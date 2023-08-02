Gwyneth Paltrow Is Renting Out Her Montecito Guesthouse for a Goop-Inspired Wellness Retreat

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving up her California guesthouse to help you recharge.

The actress-turned-wellness guru just listed her Montecito home on Airbnb for an overnight retreat. Curated by Paltrow herself, the one-night “rejuvenating stay” will give guests a chance to unwind and live the Goop lifestyle.

“My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity,” Paltrow writes on the listing. “I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at Goop, and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends.”

Launched by Paltrow in 2008, Goop started off as a weekly digital newsletter but has since become a fully fledged wellness and lifestyle brand. The founder and CEO says she’s loaded up the Montecito pad with her favorite Goop essentials to help nourish your body, mind, and soul. The A-lister will also be there to greet you upon arrival and ensure you have all you need for the stay.

The living room. Stephen Paul

Paltrow’s elegant abode features a well-equipped kitchen, a spacious living room, a large bedroom, and a marble-clad bathroom, as well as an alfresco dining area, a pool, and a basketball court. The activities are the real draw, though. You’ll have the opportunity to partake in a guided transcendental meditation session and enjoy a spa day with Goop products (Paltrow selfie included). You’ll then tuck into a nourishing meal inspired by the dishes at Goop Kitchen.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” Paltrow shared via Instagram.

Perhaps most importantly, you’ll be able to take home valuable self-care techniques and an “abundance” of Goop products that will help you continue on your wellness journey.

“Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do,” Paltrow adds.

At the very least, you’ll get some new skincare products.

Bookings for Paltrow’s guesthouse open at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 15. The one-night stay for up to two guests will take place on Saturday, September 9.

Click here to see all the photos of Paltrow’s Montecito guesthouse.