Did Harry and Meghan Really Ask Biden to Fly on Air Force One? Here’s Everything We Know.

Did they, or did they not? That’s often the question when it comes to Harry and Meghan, but this latest story is more of a head-scratcher than usual.

This week, sources said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted to ride to the U.S. on Air Force One with President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, The Daily Mail reported. The request was allegedly denied by the president’s staff. “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new king,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

But it seems there are some wrinkles in the story, according to New York Magazine. The first is pretty clear: Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, Calif., while the Bidens (obviously) reside in Washington, D.C. This means the duke and duchess would have to take yet another flight to get home.

The second—perhaps less obvious—reason involves the departure times of both couples. The Bidens departed on Air Force One around 2:30 p.m. local time, while Harry and Meghan stayed to attend the committal service at St. George’s Chapel at 4 p.m. as well as the private burial afterward, according to the magazine. The Sussexes reportedly eventually boarded a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles and took a shuttle home in a Lincoln SUV.

Both the White House and Buckingham Palace declined to comment for The Daily Mail’s story. Robb Report‘s inquiry sent to Archewell, the for-profit and not-for-profit business organization founded by Harry and Meghan, wasn’t returned.

If the duke and duchess were denied a ride on Air Force One, it wouldn’t be the first rejection they received from the first family, according to The Daily Mail. Jill was invited to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style athletic event founded by Harry, a few months before the Queen Elizabeth died. However, the White House thought the appearance might look like it was taking a side in the royal family feud, and it wouldn’t be great for international relations. However, the first lady had “wanted to go,” an insider told the outlet. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, did attend the event to lead the U.S. delegation.

So, could the royal couple really have asked to ride on Air Force One? Theoretically, it’s possible, but looks like we’ll never really know.