Harry and Meghan Have Officially Moved Out of Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially moved out of their residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage,” Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said at an annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, according to The Independent. King Charles reportedly asked the royal couple to remove their belongings from the property, which had been their last foothold in the U.K., earlier this year, shortly after the release of Harry’s best-selling memoir, Spare.

“We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here,” Sir Michael continued. “Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

A general view of the exterior of Frogmore Cottage Getty Images

When asked who may occupy the residence in the future, a palace official said: “I have nothing to add. “Any future occupancy will be determined and communicated in next year’s report.” In response to rumors that Prince Andrew, the king’s disgraced brother, has been offered Frogmore Cottage, Sir Michael said, “We will not be discussing any details of the duke’s private lease arrangements here today.”

Frogmore Cottage is a five-bedroom Georgian house located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The late Queen Elizabeth II offered the home to Harry and Meghan at the time of their wedding in 2018, and they have used it during their occasional visits to Britain since they relocated to California.

In 2019, Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million (about $3 million) to refurbish and rent the property. The renovation had been funded by taxpayer money, sparking outcry. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex negotiated their departure from their royal duties in 2020, they paid back the money.