Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Doc Nabs a Hollywood Critics Award Nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having a rough go of it in Hollywood of late; however, they just received some good news.

The couple’s revealing Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, was nominated for best streaming non-fiction series at the Hollywood Critics Awards (HCA), The Telegraph reports. Released in December, the six-part series became the streamer’s second-highest-ranked documentary ever.

The Liz Garbus-directed series explained the couple’s courtship, the aggressive nature of Britain’s tabloid media, the tragic passing of Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and “unconscious bias” inside the royal family, CNN reported.

“I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it,” Harry says in the series of the couple’s decision to step away from their royal duties in early 2020. “But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum.”

The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are:



Harry & Meghan

Prehistoric Planet 2

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Rennervations

The 1619 Project

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy #HCATVAwards #NonfictionSeries pic.twitter.com/tF7eiRxMCv — Hollywood Critics Awards (@HCAcritics) July 11, 2023

The series remains the only production that has been released from the couple since they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix reportedly worth $100 million. A source close to the couple told The Telegraph that creating Netflix projects has been “tough” for them due to the Hollywood writers’ strike that film and TV production to a halt.

However, a source told Page Six that Netflix has responded positively to a proposal from Harry for a film about Africa. “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there,” the source said. The Duke of Sussex is also due to release Heart of Invictus, detailing the happenings of participants of the Paralympic-style games for wounded veterans. Although the streamer previously said the series would release this summer, it has yet to drop.

If doubts remain about the couple’s commercial viability, the nomination should help them to prove their worth to the entertainment world. Judging for the awards show is due to begin next week, The Daily Beast reported.