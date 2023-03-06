Harry and Meghan Have Been Invited to the Coronation, but It’s Unclear If They’ll Go

It turns out it wasn’t lost in the mail.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received an invitation to King Charles’s coronation, a spokesperson for the couple indicated on Sunday. It is still unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will actually go, though.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said. “An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

According to the BBC, some prospective guests are being asked to save the date ahead of official invitations that will be sent closer to the event. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned on the morning of Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Many prominent public figures are expected to attend, along with the King’s family and friends.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. Scott Olson/Getty Images

There has been much speculation about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be asked to attend the historic event, however. Following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, the couple has aired issues with the Palace and the press in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and a Netflix docuseries in 2022. Harry has also detailed rifts with his father and his brother (the heir to the throne Prince William) in his tell-all memoir Spare.

Whether or not the Sussexes will attend the coronation is still up in the air, but royal experts have been offering plenty of educated guesses as to why the couple might skip it. For one, the ceremony falls on the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. The King author Christopher Andersen has also said the couple may opt out due to practical concerns like security or fears of a difficult royal reunion. Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the King and the rest of the royal family is certainly fraught. The couple was reportedly “stunned” that the monarch evicted them from Frogmore Cottage last week and offered their UK home to Prince Andrew.

Perhaps it’s Harry and Meghan’s RSVP that will get “lost.”