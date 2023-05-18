Harry and Meghan’s Taxi Driver Said the Couple ‘Seemed Nervous’ During the Alleged Paparazzi Car Chase

A New York City taxi driver who drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for part of Tuesday night has spoken out about the experience.

If you recall, Harry’s spokesperson stated the couple was involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” that night. The representative also claimed that the “relentless pursuit” lasted two hours and “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident took place after the Duchess of Sussex was honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards ceremony. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also accompanied the duo.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Sukhcharn Singh, 37, said he picked up Harry, Meghan, an older woman he didn’t recognize, and a security guard around 11 p.m.; the group was outside the New York Police Department’s 19th Precinct on East 67th Street.

Singh told the newspaper the guard waved him down, and he drove the whole group a block and a half west over to Park Avenue, then proceeded to drive south. The driver then said two vehicle were trailing his cab: “They kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

Singh got the impression from the group that they had previously been pursued by paparazzi before the car ride, he said. After a few minutes, the guard got worried about the photographers because he thought the group was too exposed and didn’t want their whereabouts to be widely known. So, the driver turned around and returned to the police station. Singh said the entire trip lasted 10 minutes.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” he explained. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York—it’s safe.”

When contacted by Robb Report about whether or not the station could confirm Harry and Meghan were at the 19th Precinct, a spokesperson said they don’t give out that kind of information. The NYPD said in a previous statement to Robb Report that while “numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” there were no reported collisions, injuries, or arrests that night.