Harry Styles Wore Gucci’s Sneaker Collab With Adidas on His Recent Tour. Here’s Where to Find Them.

Harry Styles recently wrapped up his nearly two-year-long tour, and it turns out that he favored one pair of shoes over others he sported onstage.

The singer was seen in his Adidas x Gucci Gazelles for 125 out of 169 Love on Tour Shows—74 percent of his total shows, the sneaker experts at Laced told People. However, not all of that wear went to one pair; he was seen in seven different versions: green, red, pink, purple, blue, yellow, and burgundy, Footwear News reports. The ones he chose the most were the green and red versions, which he wore during 29 and 30 shows respectively.

Harry Styles and his band perform at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 10, 2022, as part of his “Love on Tour.” (Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS

“Harry’s love of the Gucci collaboration is a cementation of the growing relationship between sneaker culture and luxury wear,” Laced’s chief of staff Gareth Olyott told Footwear News. “It’s no wonder that Styles has worn these sneakers at 3/4 of his Love on Tour shows; the shoe provides both the comfort needed for running around on-stage and a universal appeal through its low profile and wearability. The retro trainer’s appeal has only been further enhanced by the Gucci stamp and Harry Styles’ enthusiastic seal of approval—and his fans agree too.”

The shoe made an appearance in a viral clip from one of the shows from his tour. While onstage in Perth, Australia, in February 2023, he drank a so-called “shoey”—chugging an alcoholic beverage from his green sneakers. It’s apparently a trend down under, though Styles is heard in the clip saying: “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of].”

Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe at his concert in Australia as part of a tradition. pic.twitter.com/wS44f8T1L8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

Despite his love for footwear, the “As It Was” hitmaker apparently left behind scores of shoes in a former Hollywood Hills home when he left. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan said during an episode of the Netflix series that “he left a lot, like, hundreds of pairs of shoes. Like, heels,” according to E! News. The Grammy winner purchased the house back in 2016 for over $6 million, The Los Angeles Times reported.

If you’d like to buy—and wear—your own pair of the Gazelles from the Gucci and Adidas collaboration, you can find select pairs for $850 on Gucci’s website. You can also try your luck on the secondary market and make a bid on a pair on StockX.