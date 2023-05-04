Harry Styles Rocked This Custom Rocket Sweater on the Set of His New Video ‘Satellite’

If anyone has a Midas touch, it’s Harry Styles.

The former teen sensation turned Grammy winner has a legion of fans following his every move, including all of his daring fashion choices. His latest look is a little more subdued, but still pretty whimsical. On the set of his new music video “Satellite,” which just dropped today, the vocalist sported a custom-made blue knit sweater with a white rocket ship that was crafted by U.K. designer Ilana Blumberg.

Blumberg is now offering up the sweater on her own site, made to order. The 100 percent lambswool knit comes in either the blue Styles is seen wearing above, black, or white; each with the intarsia rocket design on the front. Fans of Styles and the sweater can purchase it for £365 ($459). The designer is taking preorders now for September delivery.

Longtime followers of Styles know that he doesn’t just sport inspired looks, he also creates them. Last year the singer-songwriter partnered with Gucci on the Ha Ha Ha line. The vibrant range with a groovy ’70s vibe was filled with jackets, pants, shirts, accessories and more. The collection included even included bowling shirts and pajamas.

“Satellite” is off of Harry Styles’ latest album Harry’s House which was released in 2022. The hit album followed with a U.S. tour last year that sold-out all 42 shows. All 13 of the songs off of Harry’s House were also ranked in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, with ‘Satellite’ sitting at number 21.

The singer just finished the Asian leg of the tour in Tokyo, Japan this past March as documented on his Instagram. After enjoying a short month-long break, the One Direction alum will start touring in Europe beginning May 13 in the Denmark, where we are sure his outfits will only be more dazzling and innovative than ever before.