Heath Ledger’s Former Soho Loft Just Sold for $14.25 Million

A striking N.Y.C. apartment with a tragic past just changed hands for $14.25 million: Heath Ledger’s former Soho loft apartment, where he lived in the final months of his life, now has a new owner.

The New York Post reports that The Dark Knight actor’s final Manhattan home was sold off-market last month to an anonymous LLC. The downtown spot is a sprawling Broome Street loft with over 4,400 square feet of living space; it’s also where Ledger was found dead from an accidental overdose of prescription medication in 2008.

Television stations are camped out in front of the makeshift shrine to the late Australian actor Heath Ledger outside his apartment. RICHARD B. LEVINE/Newscom/MEGA

The 1873 building was renovated shortly after the actor’s death and turned into a condominium with two additional floors. Ledger’s fourth-floor apartment features three bedrooms, three baths, high ceilings, and tons of light, plus cool design touches, such as cast-iron columns throughout the space that match the building’s cast-iron exterior. Before and after photos reviewed by the Post suggest the layout is similar to when the star lived there.

That apartment isn’t even the most expensive in the building: In 2021, the 8,000-square-foot penthouse sold for a record $49 million. That residence featured six terraces, a hot tub, a private elevator, a home gym, Carrara marble bathrooms, and more than 20 custom closets.

Ledger moved to the loft at 419-21 Broome Street in the months following his separation from longtime girlfriend and Brokeback Mountain co-star, Michelle Williams. He moved out of the Brooklyn home he’d shared with actress and their daughter, Matilda, renting out the Broome Street space for $25,000 a month, per The New York Times, until his death four months later.

The death of the talented 28-year-old Ledger was deeply mourned by fans, friends, and family alike, with the apartment building briefly becoming a shrine of tributes to the late star. Much has changed about the structure, but for some fans of the star, 421 Broome Street will always have a special meaning.