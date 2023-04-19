The UK’s Newest Luxury Spa Is Set in the Heart of the English Countryside. Here’s a Look Inside.

Heckfield Place just turned the relaxation factor up to 11.

The Georgian family home-turned-luxury hotel, which is located on the south coast of England in Hampshire, has just opened a new luxury spa for locals and travelers alike. The Bothy by Wildsmith is an evolution of the hotel’s first wellness offering (The Little Bothy) but is bigger and better than its predecessor.

The Bothy was developed in partnership with skincare brand Wildsmith, which explains the name. Spanning some 17,000 square feet, it comprises six treatment rooms, two fitness rooms, a movement studio, and the Bothy Shop. The latter is fully stocked with Wildmith’s sustainable products, of course.

The spa also evokes the local countryside with natural materials like fossilized limestone floors and antique Hampshire bricks from the first Bothy. Another highlight is the expansive indoor pool, a.k.a. The Waters, which showcases 29,434 hand-laid tiles.

The Waters at The Bothy by Wildsmith. Heckfield Place

The holistic treatments are also “intrinsically linked to the estate,” according to the hotel. Specially curated by Wildsmith, the menu includes massages, facials, meditation, and bodywork. The Bothy’s master practitioners specialize in naturopathy, osteopathy, reiki, and more, so you will be in good hands.

The 135-minute Wildsmith Time massage is a must. The masseuse will first identify any imbalances in your body using kinesiology, then work on the problem areas with essential oils. You can expect everything from craniosacral holds to foot reflex therapy. The 90-minute Radical Botany Facial is another standout, as it includes techniques like myofascial release and acupressure that will leave your skin toned and radiant.

Inside one of the treatment rooms. Heckfield Place

The Oak Terrace, meanwhile, offers an array of outdoor hydrotherapy and thermal experiences via a sauna, steam room, and “temperature-and-mood-shifting” shower. The Bothy’s treatments extend outdoors, too, with activities such as forest bathing and cold plunges. To top it off, the indoor-outdoor Sun Room serves up nourishing plant-based dishes conceived by Heckfield Place’s culinary director Sky Gyngell.

The best part is you don’t have to flee after your treatments. Rooms at Heckfield Place start at $681 a night. You might as well stay for a couple of days, then.

Click here for more images of The Bothy by Wildsmith.