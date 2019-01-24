Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Bought the Most Expensive Home in America for $238 Million

When you’re hedge fund tycoon and investor Ken Griffin and you’re worth $9.9 billion, dropping $238 million on 24,000-square-feet of real estate is just another pied-à-terre to add to the collection—to the rest of us, it’s the most expensive piece of property in all of America. Griffin is on something of a real estate spending spree, having just purchased a $124 million property in London’s St. James’ neighborhood in the same week. Yes, that’s $362 million splashed on two new tony pieces of real estate in just a few days.
The most expensive home in the entire nation is still under construction, however. The 220 Central Park South residential high-rise will have 70 floors and 116 residential units upon completion, according to the Daily Mail. The first condo in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building sold for $14.6 million to a Denver-based LLC last October. Griffin, however, had reportedly already made an offer on his palatial spread as far back as 2015, but when you are closing $238 million in yet-to-be-developed property in New York City, things can take a while.
So what kind of amenities can you expect when you’ve just bought the most valuable piece of property in the U.S.?
Residents will have the usual doormen, concierge, valet services, and a full-service garage one would expect from a high-end New York City building, but they will also have access to a spa and therapy room, fireplaces throughout, a restaurant, terraces and balconies, a juice bar, a basketball court, a squash court, and a golf simulator.
When you’re Griffin and you could probably have all of the above inside your apartment, those luxuries are probably not what lured the billionaire to buy property.
A more likely reason? Once all the units in 220 Central Park South have sold, the building is expected to rake in $1 billion in after-tax cash flow and net income. Ca-ching.
