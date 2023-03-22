Hermès Has a Bright New Line of Jockey Jacket-Inspired Apple Accessories

Hermès’s latest line of Apple accessories is here, and it’s a must-have for the equestrian enthusiasts in your life. New colorways reminiscent of jockey jackets are now available for the Apple Watch Hermès Series 8 and Apple Airtag Hermès and these bold pops of color will have you feeling like spring in no time.

Hermès introduced the new collection on its site with a reminder that “equestrian heritage is at the heart of Hermès’ DNA,” and their sporty new color palette is an ode to just that. The French fashion house is now offering a new set of colors of their Casaque watch bands in both Single Tour and Double Tour styles, with options in calfskin or woven nylon. Bold new colorways include a Yellow/Gray/Orange/White/Pink/Black design, a Yellow/Gray/Pink/Black design, and a Black/Green/Red/Blue design.

Series 8 case & Band Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour 41 mm Casaque Hermès

The bold new colorways were inspired by “the bright colors of jockeys’ jackets” and aim to bring a “colorful and sporty look” to the Apple Watch Hermès. The Apple Watch Hermès Series 8 is currently available with these new colorways for prices ranging from $1,229 to $1,509 on the Hermès website.

Series 8 case & Band Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour 45 mm Casaque Hermès

More items from Hermès’s Apple line include specially designed Apple AirTags held in leather bag charms or on key rings, priced from $299 up. These luggage tracking devices are etched with Hermès’s Clou de Selle signature: non-Hermès versions from Apple cost $99 for a pack of four.

Hermès first began its collaboration on the Apple Watch in 2015, releasing the first Apple Watch Hermès in October of that year. Their watch models come in either 41mm or 45mm cases and a wide range of bracelet designs released over the years, priced up to $1,759 for the brand’s Gourmette Metal Double Tour design in black calfskin. Bands are available sold separately from the Apple Watch for prices starting at $319, including the new designs from their equestrian-inspired 2023 collection.

You can shop the full range of Hermès Apple product on their website now.