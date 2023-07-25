High Earners Fled From California and New York More Than Other States During the Pandemic

For the wealthiest among us, New York and California may no longer be the “it” states.

In 2021, the Empire State and the Golden State saw the largest drop-off of wealthy residents in the U.S., Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. California experienced a net loss of more than 27,000 people making $200,000 a year or more, while New York had a dip of more than 19,500 high earners, according to a new study from the financial information provider SmartAsset.

“There’s a correlation between cost of living and migration,” Jaclyn DeJohn, the managing editor of economic analysis at SmartAsset, told Bloomberg. “High-income earners tend to have more flexibility for how and where they operate.”

That flexibility has been aided over the past couple of years by the rise of remote work during the pandemic. Because many people can now work from virtually anywhere, they’re no longer tied to major office hubs in states like California and New York. And as DeJohn said, if someone has the money to relocate, they may be more likely to do so nowadays. While a similar number of people left New York in 2020, California saw its exodus rise from 19,200 people that year.

So where are these former coastal elites choosing to live now? Florida is by far the hottest destination: The Sunshine State saw a net gain of more than 27,500 high-earning residents in 2021, up from 20,300 the year prior. Next on the list are Texas (9,008), North Carolina (5,446), and Arizona (4,563).

These recent data are just the latest tracking the migration patterns of America’s wealthiest citizens. Last month, a Bloomberg report demonstrated how more than $100 billion has moved to the South in just two years. Earlier this year, data showed that an exodus from San Francisco had led to a loss of almost $8 billion in the city. And even before that, the numbers already reflected that New York City’s wealthiest residents left in droves during the height of the pandemic.

Given that SmartAsset looked at data from 2021, and that many facets of life have returned to some sort of normalcy since then, perhaps some high earners are making their way back to states like New York and California. Or maybe the new normal means the end of coastal dominance, too.