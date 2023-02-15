The 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022, From Tyler Perry to Brad Pitt

Evidently, it pays to be a celebrity.

The world’s 10 highest-earning entertainers collectively banked more than $1.3 billion last year, according to a new list published by Forbes. Although that sounds like a whole lot of money, it’s actually half as much as the celebs of 2021 made. The order of the list may also be surprising to some.

At the very top sit some old-school stars who have been making headlines for quite a while now. The prog-rock band Genesis came out triumphant with $230 million, thanks in large part to the $300 million sale of their music rights to Concord Music Group in September. Similarly, Sting scored second place ($210 million) with the bulk of his wealth coming from a $300 million sale of his music rights to Universal Music Group. We sure do love our classic rockers, it seems.

In third sits Tyler Perry, the sole billionaire on the list. His $175 million came predominately from his films, his BET shows and his Atlanta production backlot. Television is also what helped out the next few people on the list: The South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone made a cool $160 mil, while The Simpsons’ James L. Brooks and Matt Groening brought in $105 million.

Brad Pitt reportedly made $100 million last year. Champagne Fleur de Miraval

The star power only continues further down the list. Brad Pitt ranked sixth, with $100 million from the sale of his Plan B production company and his roles in movies like Bullet Train and The Lost City. Thanks to a 15-city European tour, The Rolling Stones earned $98 million. And the king of the box office, James Cameron, rode the success of his Avatar sequel to $95 million.

Just as musicians started off the list, they also end it. Of course, Taylor Swift makes an appearance—she did crash Ticketmaster, after all. The pop star brought in $92 million last year, thanks to various music-related income streams. And the popular Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny closes out the list with $88 million, after two separate tours and endorsement deals with brands like Adidas.

All of that income from last year hopefully made for a sweet start to 2023 for these A-listers.