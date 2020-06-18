How (and Where) to Honor Your Dad With a Donation This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is almost upon us. But, given this rollercoaster of a year, most of us will need to celebrate dad a little differently. Dining out at your family’s favorite steak joint may not be wise, or even possible, thanks to a certain pandemic. And over-the-top gifts can feel ill-suited and inadequate at a moment when the country is reckoning with deep-seated racial injustice and a major health crisis. Thankfully, there’s a way to honor your old man and do your part to help those in need. Simply, take all the money you might’ve spent on pops and direct it toward a charity in his name. Not only will your father be proud of the philanthropy, but it’s guaranteed to make this dad’s day memorable for the right reasons.

To be sure, there’s no shortage of nonprofit organizations doing important work—and they need your support. To make things a little easier, we’ve selected 10 that run the gamut, from the Black Live Matter movement and Covid-19 relief to specific fatherhood initiatives. Americans are projected to spend $17 billion this Father’s Day. Imagine all the amazing things these organizations could achieve with even a small portion of that cash.

National Fatherhood Initiative

No doubt you’re dad was a great role model. That’s something that every kid deserves, but it’s no easy feat. The National Fatherhood Initiative works to support fathers and equip them with the tools to stay engaged in their children’s lives. The team utilizes evidence-based programs and resources to build the skills of dads around involved, responsible fatherhood.

Riders for Health

If your old man is a fan of motorcycles, he’s sure to appreciate this nonprofit’s modus operandi. Riders for Health provides motorbikes (and cars) to health workers in Africa, which helps them to reach roughly five times more patients than they usually would on foot. The group also runs rigorous training on maintenance and repair so the machines stay on the road and the good work can continue.

Prostate Cancer Foundation

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men and about one in nine will be diagnosed with the disease every three minutes. Take this opportunity to help your fellow gents and donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. This organization works tirelessly to research and develop new FDA-approved treatments and has a history of turning donations into groundbreaking successes.

Movember

You’ve likely heard about Movember’s annual mustache-growing fundraiser that takes place during the month of November. Perhaps you and your pops have even participated. But what you might not know is that the global charity is open to donations year-round. Fork out and help the organization with their work on men’s issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

Wounded Warrior Family Support

Founded by veterans, Wounded Warrior Family Support helps the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during service. These families suffer in many ways—some financially, some psychologically—and the nonprofit offers everything from caregiver respite to family retreats to bring relief.

Covid-19 Response Fund

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire world, and it’s going to take a global effort to beat it. Led by the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 Response Fund is working to put an end to the unprecedented health crisis. Donations will be used to accelerate research and development of a vaccine and help frontline workers and patients.

Black Lives Matter Global Network

Ensure you and your dad are on the right side of history, stand in solidarity with the black community, and donate to help the cause. Founded in 2013, the Black Lives Matter Global Network has been fighting to eradicate systemic racism and stop violence inflicted on black individuals by the police. Donations will go toward supporting the demonstrators on the front lines of this crucial and necessary battle.

Equal Justice Initiative

Founded in 1989 by Bryan Stevenson, the Equal Justice Initiative works to protect the most vulnerable people in American society by challenging racial and economic injustice. Contributions will be used to support the nonprofit’s efforts to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment, as well as helping to defend marginalized individuals.

Feeding America

Unfortunately, hunger is not a new problem in this country. In fact, one in nine Americans does not have enough food. And, the situation has only worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, is committed to getting food to the people who need it and ending hunger. Every dollar raised from its Covid-19 response fund will be used to get food and funds to local food banks across the US.

Mental Health America

There’s a stigma around mental health, but, the sad truth is nearly one in 10 men experience depression and anxiety. Do your part to help those affected by donating to Mental Health America. Founded in 1909, its the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness. Your money will go toward integrated care and prevention services.

