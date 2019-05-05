Here’s Every Loving Step That Goes into Crafting One of Jon Pyzel’s High-Performance Surfboards

Jon Pyzel didn’t begin shaping surfboards until he was 24, but his designs quickly caught a wave of approval from the pros. He focused on high-performance models and ones that could multitask. When fans recently compared Pyzel’s boards to a Lamborghini in a poll, he was tickled and surprised, though that’s what he’d been going for: “high-quality, fast, sleek, ultra-high-performance” surfboards. He’s shaped ones like the Ghost for pros such as John John Florence and a raft of other champion competitors. “It’s one of the first designs in a long time that suits many levels of surfer in many types of waves,” Pyzel explains.

What began as a small operation in 1997 has expanded to two shops, one in Southern California and the other in Hawaii, not far from Oahu’s North Shore and its infamous Banzai Pipeline—where Pyzel boards are known for conquering the mammoth waves. While Pyzel now has retail shops and licensees around the world, he remains very much involved in the creation, making boards by hand and coming up with new designs. His current favorite is the Shadow, a versatile model his surfer daughter likes to borrow from his stash when he’s not out on it riding Hawaii’s long, hollow, tropical reef rollers.