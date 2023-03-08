Idris Elba Is Designing a Menswear Line—and He’s Already Worn His Pieces on the Red Carpet

Luther star Idris Elba is known for his impeccable style—and soon, you could dress just like the man himself in clothes he personally designed.

At the recent premiere of Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, Elba stepped out looking sharp in a mauve satin buttonless suit that his stylist Cheryl Konteh tagged as being from “Eve of Winston,” an Instagram page that does not yet have any posts and only a handful of followers, including Konteh and Elba. On the Today show, Elba confirmed to Savannah Guthrie that Eve of Winston is a clothing line he designed, named after his parents: Eve and Winston.

Guthrie listed out Elba’s many accomplishments before asking the multi-hyphenate to confirm that he’s also a fashion designer.

Idris Elba wearing Eve of Winston at the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” Mike Marsland/WireImage

“That’s a stretch,” Elba hedged before admitting that he “did design something I wore on a carpet.”

Guthrie pulled up a photo of Elba at the Luther premiere to show off his first public design for the line, confirming that the sleek pleated-front suit was his own creation.

“My mom’s name is Eve, my dad’s name is Winston, and this collection is called Eve of Winston,” Elba explained. “I’m working at it.”

“I didn’t sew those, I promise you—I just sketched them,” he clarified. “I said, ‘I really want to look like this.'”

Elba didn’t elaborate on when we’ll get to see more pieces he designed, though another Eve of Winston Instagram tag from his stylist Konteh today suggests that he may have been wearing his own designs for his Today appearance too. For his chat with Guthrie, Elba showed up in a white-on-white ensemble: white pants and a white long-sleeve collared shirt buttoned only at the top over a t-shirt in a similar shade of mauve to his Luther premiere suit.

As Guthrie pointed out, Elba is already a man of many talents: an actor, director, philanthropist, activist and now designer. Whatever designs he chooses to share with the public, we’re sure he’ll have customers lining up to check them out.